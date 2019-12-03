|
|
LIMMING
Violet Roberta of Crowland passed away peacefully at home on Wednesdasy 20th November 2019 aged 93 years. Much loved wife of the late Albert. Mother to Sandra and Nigel,
nannie to Jonathan and mother-in-law to Frank and Carol. Funeral Service at Crowland Abbey on Thursday 19th December at 11.30am,
followed by Service at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations to Abbeyview Surgery.
Violet, purple or lilac to be worn if possible, if not anything colourful.
For any further enquiries please contact A. Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, PE6 0EE.
Tel: 01733 211968
Published in Spalding Guardian from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019