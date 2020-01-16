Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
14:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Surfleet
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia DERRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia DERRICK

Notice Condolences

Virginia DERRICK Notice
DERRICK

Virginia Rosemary "Poppy"

Of Spalding passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Friday 20th December 2019. She had many friends who will all miss her dearly. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 30th January at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Poppy may be made payable to The Tulip Suite at The Johnson Community Hospital, these can be left after the service or sent to The Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -