DERRICK
Virginia Rosemary "Poppy"
Of Spalding passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Friday 20th December 2019. She had many friends who will all miss her dearly. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 30th January at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Poppy may be made payable to The Tulip Suite at The Johnson Community Hospital, these can be left after the service or sent to The Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 16, 2020