HIGHAM
Vivien 'Viv'
passed away peacefully in her sleep on 24th April 2020, aged 88 years, surrounded by her loving family in her much-loved new Cheshire home. She will be remembered for her public service as the Sub-Postmistress of Cowbit for over 40 years, a supply infant teacher and organist at St Mary's Church. She was a loving mother to her two sons Neville and Martin, a loyal wife for 65 years, a special mother-in-law, and wonderful Nan to Geraint. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 30, 2020