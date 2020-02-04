Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
13:00
The Parish Church of St Mary and St Nicolas
Spalding
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wally PAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wally PAGE

Notice Condolences

Wally PAGE Notice
PAGE

Wally

Of Spalding, former Barman of the Red Lion and The Good Companions, passed away peacefully in the Pilgrim Hospital on Friday 24th January 2020, aged 93 years. Much loved Dad to Julie and Janice, father in law to Geoff and a loving Grandad to Daniel and Charlotte. Funeral service to take place at The Parish Church of St Mary and St Nicolas, Spalding on Friday 14th February at 1.00pm to be followed by Interment in Spalding Cemetery. Refreshments will be served at the Red Lion Hotel after the service. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be towards The Spalding Macmillan Nurses Fund. c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel. 01775 72291.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -