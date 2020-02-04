|
Of Spalding, former Barman of the Red Lion and The Good Companions, passed away peacefully in the Pilgrim Hospital on Friday 24th January 2020, aged 93 years. Much loved Dad to Julie and Janice, father in law to Geoff and a loving Grandad to Daniel and Charlotte. Funeral service to take place at The Parish Church of St Mary and St Nicolas, Spalding on Friday 14th February at 1.00pm to be followed by Interment in Spalding Cemetery. Refreshments will be served at the Red Lion Hotel after the service. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be towards The Spalding Macmillan Nurses Fund. c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel. 01775 72291.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 4, 2020