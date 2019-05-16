|
Passed away in Ashwood Nursing Home, Spalding on Thursday 9th May 2019, aged 83 years. Loving Wife to the late Wilf and loving Mum to Jason and Step-Mum to Paul. Funeral Service to take place at St Bartholomew's Church, West Pincheck on Wednesday 29th May 2019 at 1.00pm followed by interment in the churchyard. The family have asked if bright colours can be worn at the funeral if possible. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to go to Alzheimers Society and/or Dementia UK c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 16, 2019