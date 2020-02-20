Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank Wood & Sons Funeral Directors
Prince George St.
Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2BB
01754 763119
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00
Alford Crematorium

William CLARK

Notice Condolences

William CLARK Notice
CLARK

William Charles

Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 5th February aged 89 years. Dearly loved Partner of Daphne. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and friends. His funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on Thursday 20th February, at 10.00am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Barnabas Hospice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Frank Wood & Sons, Prince George Street, Skegness, PE25 2BB Tel. 01754 763119 www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -