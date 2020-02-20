|
CLARK
William Charles
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 5th February aged 89 years. Dearly loved Partner of Daphne. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and friends. His funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on Thursday 20th February, at 10.00am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Barnabas Hospice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Frank Wood & Sons, Prince George Street, Skegness, PE25 2BB Tel. 01754 763119 www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 20, 2020