BAKER
Winifred Kitty
'Winnie'
of Spalding, died peacefully in Westerley Christian Care Home, Woodhall Spa on Thursday 24th October 2019, aged 92. Beloved wife of the late Dennis, friend and Auntie Winnie to many. Short committal service at Surfleet Crematorium on Friday 22nd November at 12.00noon. Thanksgiving Service to follow at 3.00pm at Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding, followed by refreshments and cake. Please wear any colours that you wish. Family flowers only, donations to Broad Street Methodist Church c/o Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 12, 2019