THORLEY
Zara Luci
Of Quadring. Passed away on 26th February 2020 Aged 20 years. Beloved daughter of John and Luci. Dearly loved Sister of Katie, Ashley and Jordon. Treasured Niece and Cousin. Service to take place at St Mary & the Holy Rood, Donington on Monday 16th March 2020 at 2:00pm followed by committal at South Lincs Crematorium.Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for The Lighthouse Project may be given at the service or sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services 10 New Road, Spalding PE11 1DQ Tel. 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 10, 2020