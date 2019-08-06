|
ENOREE- Donald Lee "Duck" Hughes, 71, of 190 Ridge Road passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was born February 20, 1948 to the late Sam and Addie Lee Patterson Hughes. He was a retired textile employee with Riverdale Mill and was a U.S. Army Vetern having served in the Vietnam Conflict.
Surviving are his wife Beth West Hughes of the home; two daughters, Wendy Hawkins (Jeff) of Enoree, Tiffany Hughes of Enoree and LeaAnne Hughes of Union; one son, Michael Hughes (Donna) of Enoree; four sisters, Jean Lambert of San Antonia, Texas, Joyce Hughes of Enoree, Sandra Patterson of Woodruff and Jane Sloan of Woodruff; 7 grandchildren and 6 geat-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Enoree Church of God by Rev. Michael Shirley.
The family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Enoree Church of God/Feeding By Faith Ministry, P.O. Box 85, Enoree, S.C. 29335.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 6, 2019