INMAN, SC- On Sunday, March 29, 2020, A. Kay Jordan, loving sister, aunt and friend passed away at the age of 85 while at RoseCrest Community Residential Care. Kay was born January 18, 1935, in Spartanburg County, SC, to the late James Lloyd Jordan and Rose Hooper Jordan.
Kay graduated Spartanburg High School and attended Winthrop College before joining Spartan Mills in Spartanburg, SC where she advanced in her career until retirement with 40 years of service.
Never to be considered a wallflower, Kay was a strong spirit and outspoken woman who was driven early on to push through glass ceilings in her professional life and was always ready to offer a powerful opinion and guidance to friends, family and loved ones.
Kay was as devoted to her church and community as she was to her family and friends.
Kay's passions included a savvy golf game which she pursued as often as possible, enjoying frequent outings with dear friends. Kay was also a curious and enthusiastic explorer who loved to travel all over the world.
Survivors include her sister, Judith J. Myers of Knoxville, TN; and sister-in-law, Rebecca Cox Jordan of Chesnee, SC. In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by her brothers, Charles L. Jordan and A. Gerald Jordan; and brother-in-law, Andrew Myers.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. John Cox. Visitation will be at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaumont Baptist Church, 945 Beaumont Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 31, 2020