Pauline, SC- Aaron Eric Smith, 43, of Pauline, SC passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Originally of Peterborough, NH, he was the husband of Holly Smith and the son of Harold and Dorothy Smith of Greenfield, NH.
Aaron loved his wife Holly and his family dearly, including his beloved dog Zeus. He had a passion for working outside and for driving trucks. He drove for Reliable Tank Lines. His co-workers were to him an extended family having an immense love and respect for one another. He also was an avid gamer and loved gaming with his kids. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents he is survived by a son, Cameron Calareso of Asheville, NC; three daughters, Jazmyn Calareso of Brattleboro, VT, Jayde Calareso of Richmond, NH, and Julianne Calareso of Pauline, SC; a granddaughter, Evelyn Olivia of Brattleboro, VT; a sister, Amy Smith of Milford, NH; a niece Tia Smith of Milford, NH; and a grandmother, Vurlyne Curtis of Peterborough, NH.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 pm, Monday, June 3, 2019 at Bobo Funeral Chapel.
A funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm officiated by Rev. David Frost.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 1, 2019