Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron Eric Smith


1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aaron Eric Smith Obituary
Pauline, SC- Aaron Eric Smith, 43, of Pauline, SC passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Originally of Peterborough, NH, he was the husband of Holly Smith and the son of Harold and Dorothy Smith of Greenfield, NH.
Aaron loved his wife Holly and his family dearly, including his beloved dog Zeus. He had a passion for working outside and for driving trucks. He drove for Reliable Tank Lines. His co-workers were to him an extended family having an immense love and respect for one another. He also was an avid gamer and loved gaming with his kids. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents he is survived by a son, Cameron Calareso of Asheville, NC; three daughters, Jazmyn Calareso of Brattleboro, VT, Jayde Calareso of Richmond, NH, and Julianne Calareso of Pauline, SC; a granddaughter, Evelyn Olivia of Brattleboro, VT; a sister, Amy Smith of Milford, NH; a niece Tia Smith of Milford, NH; and a grandmother, Vurlyne Curtis of Peterborough, NH.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 pm, Monday, June 3, 2019 at Bobo Funeral Chapel.
A funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm officiated by Rev. David Frost.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bobo Funeral Chapel
Download Now