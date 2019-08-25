Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Community Mortuary
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Community Mortuary
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron "Tim" Grant


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aaron "Tim" Grant Obituary
Aaron "Tim" Grant, 63, of Spartanburg, SC, passed August 21, 2019. A native of Spartanburg, he was the son of the late James Grant and Lenora Smith Posey. He attended the Charles Lea Center. He is survived by four sisters, Mary Dunlap, Margaree Robbs, and Helen (Anthony) Chappell, and Carolyn Grant; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends Monday, August 26, 2019 from 12 noon to 1 pm at Community Mortuary. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Monday, August 26, 2019 at Community Mortuary. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Ave, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aaron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now