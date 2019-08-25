|
|
Aaron "Tim" Grant, 63, of Spartanburg, SC, passed August 21, 2019. A native of Spartanburg, he was the son of the late James Grant and Lenora Smith Posey. He attended the Charles Lea Center. He is survived by four sisters, Mary Dunlap, Margaree Robbs, and Helen (Anthony) Chappell, and Carolyn Grant; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends Monday, August 26, 2019 from 12 noon to 1 pm at Community Mortuary. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Monday, August 26, 2019 at Community Mortuary. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Ave, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019