Aaron Michael Knighten, 31, of Pacolet passed away on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Aaron was born at Mary Black Hospital to Jerry Knighten and Melissa Small on April 26th, 1988. Aaron attended school in Spartanburg District 3. He then went on to work as a programmer at Aurora Technologies Inc. in Spartanburg for many years.
Aaron is survived by his father, Jerry Knighten of Pacolet; mother, Melissa Small of Gaffney; brother, Adam Knighten, and his wife Mackenzie of Woodruff; two nephews, Landon and Ladson; one niece, Lydia; and he leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins that he loved dearly.
Aaron was a talented athlete who excelled in school. He had a contagious smile that would light up a room, and was constantly giving of himself. Anxiety and depression began to creep into his life as a teenager in high school, and his struggle continued into adulthood. No matter what strides he made to overcome his illness, it eventually consumed every part of his life. The decision to treat his illness with alcohol was unknowingly causing irreparable damage to his body. Aaron's family encourages anyone who is struggling with mental illness to know help is available. If you see a loved one suffering, don't be ashamed or afraid to show them God's love and seek help, even if they turn you away.
A memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 25, 2020