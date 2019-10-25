Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Aaron Scott Obituary
GREER, SC- Aaron Christopher Scott, 24, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was the son of Tonya Scott and Robert Richardson.
Survivors also include two sisters, Makaila and Briana Glenn; a brother, Brayon Richardson; grandparents, Betty and Robert Johnson, Stephanie Drummond and Robert Richardson; six aunts, Jennifer Hughes, Ashley Styles, Heather Dunn, Steftia Antonie, Michelle Morgan and Bebbi Shires; a uncle, Kemo Richardson; and numberous cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held at 2PM on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 25, 2019
