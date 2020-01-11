Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
SPARTANBURG- Aaron Wade Giles, 85, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was the son of the late William Frank and Alma Lee Perry Giles and the widower of Rita Boyter Cochran Giles. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Sheila Giles Thompson and husband Dennis of Moore, Debra Giles Hamilton and husband, Donald of Aiken and Sharon Giles Burnett of Spartanburg; a step-daughter, Erin Cochran Cole of Spartanburg; eight grandchildren, Chad Thompson, Jason Williamson, Heath Giles, Austin Giles, Hannah Thompson Johnson, Brittany Burnett Cray, Heather Hamilton Hartley and Brandi Giles Weathers; thirteen great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Randall Wayne Giles; two brothers, Frank Giles, Jr. and John Giles; two sisters, Marjorie Goodridge and Jacquline Giles.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Sunday, January 11, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Cash and Rev. Donald Hamilton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 417 Moore, SC 29369.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 11, 2020
