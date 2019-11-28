|
Ada C. Underwood, 95, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 25, 2019. Underwood was the daughter of the late Wallace and Florence B. Cannon. She was the widow of Wilford Underwood, Sr.
Ada was a member of Community Baptist Church.
She was employed with the William "Bill" Humphrey Family.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her children, Diane (Alphonso) Moore, Wilford Underwood, Jr., Willie G. Underwood, Belton E. (Pam) Underwood, Brenda (Ernest) Winn and Judith (Albert) Lyles; and her sister, Mildred Nelson of Houston, TX.
Ada was preceded in death by: six sisters, Grace Juanita Lawrence, Helen Perry, Jessie Joyner, Elsie Sanders, Florence Goodwin and Mary Payne; and a brother, William Wallace Cannon, Jr.
A Celebration of the life of Ada C. Underwood will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 445 S. Church St., Spartanburg, SC. Rev. Allen V. Rector will officiate. Burial will be in the Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St., Roebuck, SC.
The family will receive friends at the home, 240 Fuller Rd., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 28, 2019