WOODRUFF- Addie Ruth Clark Suttles, 78, formerly of 612 Brown Kennedy Road passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Ollie Clark and Annie Mae Jones Bright and was the widow of Robert Suttles. She attended Antioch Baptist Church and was a retired textile employee with Reeves. Bros.
Surviving are three daughters, Deborah Hughes of Wellford, Cynthia Teal of Gray Court and Tina Jackson of Spartanburg; one son, Douglas Francis King of Liberty; one brother, Fred Clark of Tecumseh, Michigan; 26 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Tracy Lark, one son, William Hand Jr., and one sister, Frances West.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by Rev. Danny Garrett. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 13683 Hwy. 221, Enoree, S.C. 29335.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 31, 2020