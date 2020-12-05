Adrienne Cherice Vance Upton passed Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Upton was born September 5, 1988 to Rickey Vance and Kathy M. Vance. She was the wife of James Upton.

Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her sister, Karen E. Armfield; her children, Felicity M. Upton and Domanic X. Upton; her mother-in-law, Lynn Upton; her father-in-law, Jerry Upton; her sister-in-law, Niki Upton; her niece, Laila N. Armfield; and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.

She was preceded in death by: her grandparents, Albert and Blanch Vance and Robert and Aileen Mosley.

A Celebration of the Life of Adrienne Cherice Vance Upton will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St., Roebuck, SC.

J. W. Woodward Funeral Home

