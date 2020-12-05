1/1
Adrienne Cherice (Vance) Upton
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adrienne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adrienne Cherice Vance Upton passed Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Upton was born September 5, 1988 to Rickey Vance and Kathy M. Vance. She was the wife of James Upton.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her sister, Karen E. Armfield; her children, Felicity M. Upton and Domanic X. Upton; her mother-in-law, Lynn Upton; her father-in-law, Jerry Upton; her sister-in-law, Niki Upton; her niece, Laila N. Armfield; and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.
She was preceded in death by: her grandparents, Albert and Blanch Vance and Robert and Aileen Mosley.
A Celebration of the Life of Adrienne Cherice Vance Upton will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St., Roebuck, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.W. WOODWARD Funeral Home
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.W. WOODWARD Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved