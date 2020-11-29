1/1
Adrienne Vance-Upton
SPARTANBURG, SC- Adrienne Vance-Upton passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.W. WOODWARD Funeral Home
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
November 28, 2020
Looking at my friends list on Facebook, realizing I wouldn’t have know half of them without you! You didn’t care how someone looked or acted, you were a friend to them! XOXO blessings for your kids and husband.
Kaci
Friend
