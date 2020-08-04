1/1
Agnes (Sellars) Eberhart
SPARTANBURG, SC– Agnes Sellars Eberhart, 92, of Spartanburg died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Hubert Eberhart and the daughter of the late Landrum Sellars and Frances Sellars.
Survivors include a son, Paul Eberhart and his beloved wife Beth; two granddaughters, Brittany Lanford and her husband Andy and Baylee Eberhart; one great –grandson, Luke Lanford. She leaves behind many Christian friends she loved like sisters and one heart sister, Jean Fitchett. She leaves behind a "Legacy of Friendship." Her motto of life was "To live so that when I am gone, I will be missed."
Mrs. Eberhart was a member of Glendale Baptist Church. She was previously a secretary for Clyde Davis Enterprises.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Services will be private.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
