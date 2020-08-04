SPARTANBURG, SC– Agnes Sellars Eberhart, 92, of Spartanburg died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Hubert Eberhart and the daughter of the late Landrum Sellars and Frances Sellars.
Survivors include a son, Paul Eberhart and his beloved wife Beth; two granddaughters, Brittany Lanford and her husband Andy and Baylee Eberhart; one great –grandson, Luke Lanford. She leaves behind many Christian friends she loved like sisters and one heart sister, Jean Fitchett. She leaves behind a "Legacy of Friendship." Her motto of life was "To live so that when I am gone, I will be missed."
Mrs. Eberhart was a member of Glendale Baptist Church. She was previously a secretary for Clyde Davis Enterprises.
Services will be private.
