CAMPOBELLO- Aileen Coggins Jenkins, 89, of Campobello passed away on December 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Ella Jackson Coggins and the wife of the late Wallace James Jenkins.
She was a member of Stateline Baptist Church and retired from Fancy Terry as an inspector.
She is survived by a son Steve Jenkins and wife Sharon of Boiling springs, SC; two grandchildren Dustin Jenkins of Boiling Springs, SC and Allana Cardenas and husband Carlos of Naples, FL; two great grandchildren Crew Cardenas and Knox Cardenas.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Elaine Jenkins and a great-granddaughter, Isla Cardenas.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm at the funeral chapel conducted by Rev. Randy Metcalf, Rev. Chester Owenby and Rev. Ray Allison. Burial will be in North Pacolet Baptist Church Cemetery.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 28, 2019