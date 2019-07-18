|
SPARTANBUG, SC- Alan Rass Lance, 55, son of Alan L. Lance and Marsha (McCallister) Lance died on Sunday July 14. He was born April 23, 1964 in Spartanburg County. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons: Michael and Elvis; his sister, Daphne Gray and brother, Jubal Lance. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the compassionate staff at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home for the expert terminal care Rass received; in doing so we suggest memorial donations in his name: Spartanburg Regional Hospice Foundation, 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 18, 2019