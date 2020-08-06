1/1
Albert Bryan "Al" Bullington Jr.
1936 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Albert "Al" Bryan Bullington, Jr., 84, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Lakewood Assisted Living. Born January 4, 1936, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Albert Bryan Bullington, Sr. and Eula Dickerson Bullington and husband of Lynn Dobson Bullington.
Mr. Bullington was the former president/owner of ABCO Industries, Ltd. and a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed travelling with Club Limited to pursue his passions. He also devoted much of his time to the SC Waterfowl Association to increase waterfowl habitat in South Carolina.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn; sisters, Rebecca Bullington Cromer and Kathy Bullington Cigala and their families; children, Caroline (Ron) Smith, Melissa (Ken) Martin, Bryan (Kathy) Bullington, Ashley (Lynsey) Bullington; grandchildren, Mary Caroline (John) Seager, Matthew (Holly) Smith, Bow Smith, Marylee (Charles) Kneisley, Sarah Martin, Ann Margaret Bullington, A.B. Bullington, Mills Bullington and Mary Ella Bullington; great grandchild, Winn Seager and his loving caregiver, Shirleen Porter.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
No flowers please, memorials may be made to The Al and Lynn Bullington Endowed Scholarship in Chemistry, c/o Clemson University Foundation Offices, 155 Old Greenville Hwy. Unit 105, Clemson, SC 29631, or Albert Bryan Bullington Sr. Memorial Endowment Scholarship Fund c/o Wofford College, 429 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 5, 2020
A gentleman and sportsman in all seasons
Barham (Bannie) Kennedy
Friend
August 5, 2020
May you be filled with comfort and peace. May your strength and courage carry you in the days to come. You and Al were and are 2 of my favorite people. Sending hugs and lots of love.
Kathy Robinson
Friend
August 5, 2020
Oh Ms Lynn, our hearts and prayers are with you for comfort. We're sending lots of love your way and will keep you close to our hearts.
Marylin Epping
Friend
