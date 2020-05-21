Home

Albert Charles Maddox Obituary
DUNCAN – Albert Charles Maddox, 90, of Duncan, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of Shirley Jean Bramlett Maddox and the son of the late Albert and Minnie Brown Maddox of Tucapau.
Mr. Maddox worked as an agent-operator and clerk with the Railroad Company CSX. He was a member of Duncan First Baptist Church and the AFL-CIO Labor Union.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Maddox is survived by his daughters, Roma Cooper (Larry), and Rene' Sanders; grandchildren, Rev.Dr. Cody Sanders, Nick Sanders (Bridget), and Lacey Goplin; great grandchildren, Rylee Goplin and Holsten Sanders; his sister, Shirley Wooten (Elliot); and several nieces and nephews.
No service is planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duncan First Baptist Church, 103 E. Main St. Duncan, SC 29334, or the .
Online condolences may be left at www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 21, 2020
