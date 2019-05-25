Home

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
Albert Godfrey Obituary
WOODRUFF- Albert Godfrey, 87, of 380 Allen Street passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Freeman and Annie Anders Godfrey and was the widower of Ethel Owens Godfrey who passed away September 5, 2018. He was retired from Christman & Parsons Construction Company and was of the Baptist faith.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by Rev. Carrol Caldwell. A private interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Agape Hospice, 1060 Boiling Springs Road,
Spartanburg, S.C. 29303.
The family is at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 25, 2019
