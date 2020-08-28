Albert Lewis Williams was the son of the late Johnny and Bell Williams. He was born April 2, 1925. Albert Lewis Williams departed this world into the hands of our Lord on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Albert was a native of Boiling Springs, South Carolina in Spartanburg County. He was married to the late Lizzie Ruth Williams and previous late Jessie Mae Williams. He and the late Jessie Mae Williams have eight children; three daughters and five sons.

Deacon A.L. Williams leaves to cherish fond and loving memores: Helen Williams of Boiling Springs, SC, Frankie (Demetrice) Williams of Una, SC, Arthur (Suethella) Williams of Boiling springs, SC, Willie (Chong) Williams of Columbia, SC, Mary (Pinkey) Hughes of Boiling Springs, SC, Dora Williams and James Williams of Boiling Springs, SC; one sister, Mary Williams of Inman, SC; his brother-in-law, Lewis Pitts; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-nine great-grandchildren; nineteen great-great-grandchildren; three great-great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by: his brother, Johnny Lee Williams; seven sisters; and two brothers.

Cannon and Sons Mortuary is assisting the family.

Funeral service: Saturday, August 29,2020 at 1 PM at Holden's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2260 Old Furnace Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina. Dr. Jackie O'neal,Officiant, Dr.Antwion Yowe, Pastor



