1/1
Deacon Albert Lewis Williams
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Lewis Williams was the son of the late Johnny and Bell Williams. He was born April 2, 1925. Albert Lewis Williams departed this world into the hands of our Lord on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Albert was a native of Boiling Springs, South Carolina in Spartanburg County. He was married to the late Lizzie Ruth Williams and previous late Jessie Mae Williams. He and the late Jessie Mae Williams have eight children; three daughters and five sons.
Deacon A.L. Williams leaves to cherish fond and loving memores: Helen Williams of Boiling Springs, SC, Frankie (Demetrice) Williams of Una, SC, Arthur (Suethella) Williams of Boiling springs, SC, Willie (Chong) Williams of Columbia, SC, Mary (Pinkey) Hughes of Boiling Springs, SC, Dora Williams and James Williams of Boiling Springs, SC; one sister, Mary Williams of Inman, SC; his brother-in-law, Lewis Pitts; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-nine great-grandchildren; nineteen great-great-grandchildren; three great-great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by: his brother, Johnny Lee Williams; seven sisters; and two brothers.
Cannon and Sons Mortuary is assisting the family.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 29,2020 at 1 PM at Holden's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2260 Old Furnace Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina. Dr. Jackie O'neal,Officiant, Dr.Antwion Yowe, Pastor

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Holden's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved