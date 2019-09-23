|
|
Albert Miller, Jr., 88, of 290 North Grove Medical Park, Spartanburg, SC passed September 18, 2019. He was born January 8, 1931 to the late Albert Miller, Sr. and Karether Caldwell Bradford. He was a member of Greater Hopewell Baptist Church and was retired from Lyman Mills. He also worked for American Security. He was a US Air Force Veteran. He is survived by three sons, Randy (Dr. Bridget) Miller, James Ezell (Mary) Miller, and Albert (Tammy) Clowney; five daughters, Dorothy "Dot" Mitchell, Debora Hill, Gloria (James) Dawkins, Sylvia (Timothy) Jordan, and Valerie (George) Jones; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Andrew (Irene) Miller; and two sisters, Mary Alice Thompson and Catherine (Nathan) Cohen. Funeral services will be held 3 pm Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the home of his son, Randy (Dr. Bridget) Miller, 346 Stratford Rd, Moore, SC on Saturday and Sunday from 2-7 pm.
Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Ave, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 23, 2019