Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
River Hills Baptist Church Cemetery
5762 Reidville Road
Moore, SC
Albert Wiley Bishop Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC-Albert Wiley Bishop, 81, of Spartanburg, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 10, 2020 at his residence. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late John Frank and Ellen Holland Bishop and the husband of Elizabeth Jean Bishop.
Albert was a graduate of Pacolet High School and attended Gardner Webb University. He retired from Hubbell Lighting in 2013. He was a member of River Hills Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, his son, Brent Andrew Bishop and his wife, Vicki of Roebuck, SC; one grandchild, Chloe Elise Bishop; and his brother, John Palmer Bishop. He was also predeceased by a sister, Roberta B. Bishop.
Graveside service will be at 3:00 PM Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in River Hills Baptist Church Cemetery, 5762 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369, conducted by The Rev. C. Kent Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Foundation, P.O. Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
