SPARTANBURG, SC- Alberta Beatrice Vaughan Lark, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Summit Hills, after several years of declining health. She was the widow of John Roland "Johnny" Lark. Alberta was a wife and homemaker and spent many years playing the piano and singing Gospel Music with her husband Johnny and numerous other gospel groups and churches. She was a member of Temple Independent Methodist Church.
Mrs. Lark was born an April 27, 1928 in Clifton and was the daughter of the late Dupre and Susan Ethel Giles Vaughan. She is survived by a son, Randall Lark and his fiancée, Elizabeth Straight.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 8, 2019