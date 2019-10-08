Home

Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Alberta Lark Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Alberta Beatrice Vaughan Lark, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Summit Hills, after several years of declining health. She was the widow of John Roland "Johnny" Lark. Alberta was a wife and homemaker and spent many years playing the piano and singing Gospel Music with her husband Johnny and numerous other gospel groups and churches. She was a member of Temple Independent Methodist Church.
Mrs. Lark was born an April 27, 1928 in Clifton and was the daughter of the late Dupre and Susan Ethel Giles Vaughan. She is survived by a son, Randall Lark and his fiancée, Elizabeth Straight.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Bobo Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 3:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Brian McCall. Private interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
