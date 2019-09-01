|
Aldous Leonard "Al" Copeland, 60, of 131 Fernridge Dr., died August 26, 2019.
He was the husband of Deborah Whiteside Copeland and the son of the late Leonard Copeland and Juanita Fant Copeland. He was A US Army veteran and a member of the SC Army National Guard. He attained the rank of Sergeant. He was employed with the SC Department of Corrections. He was a 1979 graduate of Spartanburg High School. He was a member of Hope Church.
Survivors in addition to his wife include one daughter, April Jones; one granddaughter, Gabrielle Aliese Wilson; one brother, Kenneth Eugene Fant; four sisters, Sheila Copeland, Sheryl Copeland Martin, Rosa (Lenell, III) White, and Alisa Copeland; and a host uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Hope Church, 102 John Dodd Rd., Spartanburg, SC with burial in Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S Church St., Ext., Roebuck, SC. The family will receive friends at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019