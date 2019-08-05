Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church
Resources
Rev. Alester McKinney

Rev. Alester McKinney Obituary
GAFFNEY, SC- Reverend Alester Furman McKinney, 89, of 174 Farm Wind Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Pacifica Senior Living Skylyn.
Born in Chesnee, he was the husband of Utha Mitchem McKinney and the son of the late Furman McKinney and Ada Turner McKinney. He was a graduate of Chesnee High School, Gardner Webb College and Southern Theologian Seminary. He was a United States Army Veteran, having served in The Korean War, was a mason, a shriner, enjoyed fishing and gardening. He also loved preaching, ministering and studying the Word of God. Reverend McKinney was in ministry for 57 years, was a minister for 37 years at Trinity United Methodist Church and was a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, also surviving is a daughter, Donna S. Woods and husband, Keith of Gaffney; two granddaughters, Nicole Lowe and husband, Tyler of Lake Wylie, SC and Natalie Southgate of Decatur, GA; and a great-grandchild, Graeme Southgate Lowe. Reverend McKinney was preceded in death by two brothers, Max McKinney and Tom McKinney; two sisters, Faye Cudd and Frances Edwards; and a son-in-law, Richard Southgate.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at the church with Dr. Clyde Thomas, Dr. Terry Duvall, Reverend Cathy Mitchell, Mr. Richard Beaty and Mr. Dennis Sentell officiating. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Trinity United Methodist Church, 115 Filter Plant Road, Gaffney, SC, 29340.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 5, 2019
