SPARTANBURG, SC- Alexander Padilla, 67, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his home. Born February 10, 1952, in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Alexander and Idalia Rodriguez Padilla.
A member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and former student at the Charles Lea Center, Mr. Padilla was formerly employed with Mary Black Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include his sisters, Cynthia P. Hardy (Randy) of Spartanburg, SC and Michele Aguiar of St. Petersburg, FL; grandmother, Miriam Barcenas of St. Petersburg, FL; nieces and nephews, Rachel Colleen Hardy, Randy Alexander Hardy, Carlos Julio Aguiar II, and Elizabeth Nicole Aguiar. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Yvette Edwards.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, August 26, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 290 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, by The Rev. David R. Whitman. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gibbs Cancer Center, c/o Spartanburg Regional Health System Foundation, 101 East Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 24, 2019