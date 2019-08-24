Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
290 E. Main St.
Spartanburg, SC
Visitation
Following Services
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
290 E. Main St.
Spartanburg, SC
Alexander Padilla


1952 - 2019
Alexander Padilla Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Alexander Padilla, 67, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his home. Born February 10, 1952, in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Alexander and Idalia Rodriguez Padilla.
A member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and former student at the Charles Lea Center, Mr. Padilla was formerly employed with Mary Black Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include his sisters, Cynthia P. Hardy (Randy) of Spartanburg, SC and Michele Aguiar of St. Petersburg, FL; grandmother, Miriam Barcenas of St. Petersburg, FL; nieces and nephews, Rachel Colleen Hardy, Randy Alexander Hardy, Carlos Julio Aguiar II, and Elizabeth Nicole Aguiar. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Yvette Edwards.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, August 26, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 290 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, by The Rev. David R. Whitman. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gibbs Cancer Center, c/o Spartanburg Regional Health System Foundation, 101 East Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 24, 2019
