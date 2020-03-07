Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Faith Baptist Church of Reidville
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church of Reidville

Alexia Gabrielle Fahrni

Alexia Gabrielle Fahrni Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC- Alexia Gabrielle Fahrni, infant, passed away on Monday, March 02, 2020. She was the daughter of Brian and Rebecca Fahrni.
Survivors also include four sisters, Eliana Fahrni, Katharina Fahrni, Elicia Fahrni and Jolina Fahrni; and her grandparents, Barry and Marilyn Fahrni and David and Debbie Jelliff.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, March 07, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church of Reidville with Rev. Doug Payne and Rev. David Jelliffofficiating. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 1:50 PM prior to the service. Interment will be private at Wood Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church Mission Fund, PO Box 339 Reidville SC 29375.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 7, 2020
