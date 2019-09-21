|
|
DUNCAN, SC- Alfred C. McGinnis Sr., 89, of Duncan, SC, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his home. Born August 30, 1930, he was the son of the late James Everett and Florence Collins McGinnis of Knoxville, TN. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Potter McGinnis of Duncan, SC.
Also surviving are his sons, Alf McGinnis Jr. of Duncan, SC, Carson (Joan) McGinnis of Spartanburg, SC, and Maxie (Renee) McGinnis of Independence, MO; daughter, Alison (Tommy) Merck of Duncan, SC; grandchildren, Matthew Carson (Lauren) McGinnis of Sorrento, FL, Kelly (Tim) Barnes of Minot, ND, Natalie (Alex) Schreiber of King George, VA, Spencer (Christy) Merck of Greer, SC; great-grandchildren, Caroline and Liam Carson McGinnis, Jacob, Savannah, and Paityn Barnes, Audrey and Alex Schreiber, and baby-to-be Merck arriving March 2020. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters and brother, Iva, Ethyl, Betty, and Jay of Knoxville, TN.
Alf accomplished a lot in life. As a teenager, he asked Jesus Christ into his life. While at Rule High in Knoxville, TN, he was the football captain and was a member of the U. S. Marine Reserves and went on to serve active duty as a U. S. Marine for two years.
Alf was a graduate of Wofford College where he was captain of the football team for two years and was a member of R.O.T.C. and the SC National Guard where he retired in 1991 as Brigadier General. He was a football coach in Andrews, SC, Spartanburg High, and assistant coach at J. F. Byrnes High while he finished earning his Master's Degree at Furman University. He also served as the principal in Lakeview, SC as well as James F. Byrnes High from 1966 until retirement in 1985.
With the help of the good people of School District 5 and House District 36, especially many of the dedicated staff and faculty at Byrnes High, he was elected to the SC House of Representatives in 1986 where he served three terms, then retired so he could spend more time with family, play golf, and fulfill a lifelong dream of world travel with Mary.
Alf bravely dealt with Parkinson's disease the last decade of his life.
His family believes one of his greatest achievements as Representative were sidewalks from I-85 to Danzler Road connecting Duncan and Lyman. When Highway 290 was widened, sidewalks were not in the original plans. Alf pressed until it was agreed to include the sidewalks.
Alf was a member of several churches as he made career changes. When he became homebound, he loved the Encouraging Word broadcast with First Baptist Spartanburg.
He received many awards, among them, "The Order of the Palmetto", presented by Governor Carrol Campbell in 1992.
Alf asked for a private family burial with Chaplin Sandra Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duncan Fire Department, 230 School Street, Duncan, SC 29334; Duncan Police Department, PO Drawer 188, Duncan, SC 29334; or Wofford College Terrier Club in honor of "Alf" Sr., Wofford Athletic Department, 429 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
A special thanks to Providence Care, Spartanburg, SC staff, especially Chaplin Sandra as well as nurses, Cassy and Patty.
Messages and condolences may be sent to The McGinnis Family, PO Box 204, Duncan, SC 29334.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Ecclesiastes 3:2-8
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 21, 2019