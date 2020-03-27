|
|
ROEBUCK, SC- Alfred Dewitt "Chuck" Foster Jr., 73, of Roebuck, SC, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home. Born December 20, 1946, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late Alfred D. Foster Sr. and Emma Chiles Holland Foster.
Mr. Foster earned an AS Degree in Criminal Justice from Spartanburg Methodist College and retired from the Spartanburg City Police Department as a lieutenant after 25 years of service. He was a member of Roebuck Lodge #357 and Southport Church where he served as a Deacon for many years as well as many other positions in the church. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and also loved woodworking, music (guitar and mandolin), bluegrass music, and was a huge fan of Coca Cola memorabilia.
Survivors include his wife, Hazel Metcalf Foster; children, Tammy F. Powell (and the late Randy) of Roebuck, SC, Christopher T. Foster (Lisa) of Spartanburg, SC, and Matthew D. Foster (Kristy) of Wellford, SC; grandchildren, Brittany Cooke (Chad), Nickolas Mann, Dakota Foster, Cameron Mann, Layla Foster, and Forrest Foster; great-grandchildren, Kinley Cooke, Sophia Cooke, and James Nova Cooke; sister, Patsy Taylor (Donald) of Roebuck, SC; brother, Charles "Butch" Foster (Sharon) of Cowpens, SC; and sister-in-law, Yvonne Foster of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Michael Foster.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. James "Sonny" Blackwood. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southport Church, PO Box 28, Roebuck, SC 29376; or The Gideons International PO Box 3103, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family is at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2020