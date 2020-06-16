Rev. Alfred Lyles
ROEBUCK, SC- Rev. Alfred Lyles transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home, on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Teresa Lyles and the son of the late Robert and Agnes Lyles. Survivors in addition to his wife; one son. Alex (Tiffanie) Lyles of Roebuck, SC; two brothers; four sisters.
A Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:30 pm . A private family service will follow at 7:00pm at WJ Gist Memorial Chapel, Woodruff SC.
The family is at the home of his son and daughter in law Alex & Tiffanie Lyles, 440 Shaw Rd., Roebuck, SC
W J Gist Mortuary, Wofford, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
