1/
Alice (Smith) Bell
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Alice Smith Bell, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Frances Hospital-Downtown. Born April 10, 1931 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mae Greene Smith and the widow of Robert "Bob" Myrick Bell.
Alice attended Converse College and was the former owner of The Salt Box and Interior Decorators. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and Cema Chrietzberg Garden Club for over 50 years.
Survivors include her sons, Robert M "Rick" Bell, II (Jon Thomas Watson) of Asheville, NC and David Edwin Bell (Beverly) of Greenville, SC; and her granddaughter, Ashley Bell Robinson (Christopher) of Greenville, SC. She was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity UMC or to a charity of one's choice.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved