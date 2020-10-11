SPARTANBURG, SC- Alice Smith Bell, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Frances Hospital-Downtown. Born April 10, 1931 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mae Greene Smith and the widow of Robert "Bob" Myrick Bell.
Alice attended Converse College and was the former owner of The Salt Box and Interior Decorators. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and Cema Chrietzberg Garden Club for over 50 years.
Survivors include her sons, Robert M "Rick" Bell, II (Jon Thomas Watson) of Asheville, NC and David Edwin Bell (Beverly) of Greenville, SC; and her granddaughter, Ashley Bell Robinson (Christopher) of Greenville, SC. She was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity UMC or to a charity of one's choice
