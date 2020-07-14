CHESNEE, SC- Alice Catherine Gossett, 92, of Chesnee, "Mamaw" to those closest to her, was born on March 31, 1928 and entered heaven's gates on July 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Leroy and Louise Bishop Camp and the wife of the late John William Gossett. Catherine loved Jesus, her family, and listening to preaching on Sundays once she became homebound. She was a member of The View Church in Boiling Springs for 64 years.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Gossett (Hazel) of Boiling Springs; one daughter, Diane Strickland of Roebuck; five grandchildren Randy Gossett (Christina) of Inman, Scott Strickland (Sherry) of Roebuck, Robbie Gossett (Wanda) of Inman, Jonathan Strickland (Margaret) of Boiling Springs, and Chris Strickland (Ali) of Waterloo; eight great-grandchildren: Haley Strickland, Katie Gossett, Abby Gossett, Tyler Strickland, Rachel Strickland, Emma Cate Strickland, Charlie Ann Strickland, and Sawyer Gossett; one great-great-grandson, Isaiah Strickland; one sister, Frances Compton; and one sister-in-law, Glennis Camp. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Dupre Camp; one sister, Mildred Coffey; one brother-in-law, Hubert Coffey; and one son-in-law, Howard Strickland.
The family will receive friends at 10:00 am Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am in the chapel with the Rev. Tyler Estes and the Rev. James Blackwood officiating. The service will conclude at Springhill Memorial Gardens of Chesnee.
The family is at the home of one of her grandsons at 4124 Parris Bridge Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Miracle Hill Ministries at 369 Whitney Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
