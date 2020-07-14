1/1
Alice C. Gossett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESNEE, SC- Alice Catherine Gossett, 92, of Chesnee, "Mamaw" to those closest to her, was born on March 31, 1928 and entered heaven's gates on July 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Leroy and Louise Bishop Camp and the wife of the late John William Gossett. Catherine loved Jesus, her family, and listening to preaching on Sundays once she became homebound. She was a member of The View Church in Boiling Springs for 64 years.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Gossett (Hazel) of Boiling Springs; one daughter, Diane Strickland of Roebuck; five grandchildren Randy Gossett (Christina) of Inman, Scott Strickland (Sherry) of Roebuck, Robbie Gossett (Wanda) of Inman, Jonathan Strickland (Margaret) of Boiling Springs, and Chris Strickland (Ali) of Waterloo; eight great-grandchildren: Haley Strickland, Katie Gossett, Abby Gossett, Tyler Strickland, Rachel Strickland, Emma Cate Strickland, Charlie Ann Strickland, and Sawyer Gossett; one great-great-grandson, Isaiah Strickland; one sister, Frances Compton; and one sister-in-law, Glennis Camp. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Dupre Camp; one sister, Mildred Coffey; one brother-in-law, Hubert Coffey; and one son-in-law, Howard Strickland.
The family will receive friends at 10:00 am Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am in the chapel with the Rev. Tyler Estes and the Rev. James Blackwood officiating. The service will conclude at Springhill Memorial Gardens of Chesnee.
The family is at the home of one of her grandsons at 4124 Parris Bridge Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Miracle Hill Ministries at 369 Whitney Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved