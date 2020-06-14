Alice "Pearl" Foster
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Alice Rose Nettles "Pearl" Foster, 79, a 43-year resident of Boiling Springs, SC, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born October 3, 1940, in North, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lovis Nettles and Laura Mae Sturkie Nettles.
Survivors include her husband of more than 64 years, Lewis J. Foster, Sr.; children, Terry Foster Bohanon and Lewis J. Foster, Jr. (Lynn), all of Boiling Springs, SC, and Renee Foster Chaback (Chris) of Tallahassee, FL; grandchildren, Miranda Collins (Sam) and Lindsay Smith (Michael), all of Inman, SC, Jayme Knight (Casey) and Katie Banks, all of Boiling Springs, SC, Sarah Bryan (Michael) of Chesnee, SC, and Sari-Grace Nettles Chaback of Tallahassee, FL; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Delon Nettles (Carol) of Johnston, SC; numerous nieces and nephews in Spartanburg, Columbia, Orangeburg, and North, SC. She leaves many friends in both Spartanburg, SC and Tallahassee, FL who knew and loved her well. Additionally, she leaves behind her beloved little Mini-Pinscher, Isabella and her Cockatiel, Peaches. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Thomas J. Nettles (Sarah).
Visitation will be 12:00-12:45 PM Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 North Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 1:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. David Swofford. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
In lieu of flowers, Alice would have wanted condolences to be given as contributions to support her husband, Lewis' ongoing medical support and care. Please see the link to honor our mom's wishes Go Fund Me on Behalf of Alice Nettles Foster https://www.gofundme.com/f/lewis-foster-medical-care?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Additional details and an online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
12:00 - 12:45 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved