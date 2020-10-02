It is with heavy hearts that we share that Alice Heavrin passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30th. Alice was born and raised in Columbia and has lived in Spartanburg since 1970. Alice was a member of the Shandon Methodist Church in Columbia and transferred her membership to Central United Methodist Church in Spartanburg, where she has been a proud member of the choir since 1970. The Methodist Church has given much joy and support to Alice for many years.

Alice was larger than life with a "can do" attitude and was lovingly called the "bionic woman" by her family. Alice was a devoted and loving wife of 66 years to Dr. Lawrence Heavrin, a wonderful and caring mother to her children (Allen and Laura), and a playful "Gran A" to her grandsons (Patrick and Jackson) and her great grand daughters (Sloan and M.E.) We have been blessed to have had Alice in our lives.

Alice's life and memory will be celebrated at Central United Methodist Church at the "Central Park" on Tuesday, Oct. 6th at 2:00 pm. If attending, we ask attendees to dress in their fanciest outfits or hats in celebration of Alice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store