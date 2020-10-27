Alice Louise Flournoy Tanner, 51, of 218 Camelot Drive, Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on, October 24, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
A native Manhattan, N.Y., Ms. Tanner was the daughter of Douglas and Gloria Flournoy and a member of Bunton C.M.E. Church.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: one daughter; Chelsea Tanner of Spartanburg, S.C.; one son, Ra'Shawn(Justin) Flournoy of Lake Wylie, S.C.; two sisters, April Flournoy of Spartanburg, S.C. and Sekeena Sneed of Virgina Beach, VA.; one brother, Douglas Flournoy Jr. of Spartanburg, S.C.; one grandchild and a host of other family and friends.
The family is at the home of her Daughter, Chelsea Tanner, of 218 Camelot Dr. Spartanburg, S.C.
