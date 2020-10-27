Alice Louise Flournoy Tanner, 51, of 218 Camelot Drive, Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on, October 24, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice.A native Manhattan, N.Y., Ms. Tanner was the daughter of Douglas and Gloria Flournoy and a member of Bunton C.M.E. Church.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: one daughter; Chelsea Tanner of Spartanburg, S.C.; one son, Ra'Shawn(Justin) Flournoy of Lake Wylie, S.C.; two sisters, April Flournoy of Spartanburg, S.C. and Sekeena Sneed of Virgina Beach, VA.; one brother, Douglas Flournoy Jr. of Spartanburg, S.C.; one grandchild and a host of other family and friends.The family is at the home of her Daughter, Chelsea Tanner, of 218 Camelot Dr. Spartanburg, S.C.CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME