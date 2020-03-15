|
|
MOORE, SC- Alice Mae Robbins Edge, 92, wife of the late Henry Roper Edge, Jr., passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Born August 19, 1927 in Spartanburg, SC, she was a daughter of the late Charles Curtis Robbins, Sr. and Ola Mae Robbins. Alice was a graduate of Chesnee High School, class of 1945, and Cecil's Business College. She retired from Carolina Freight Carriers in 1992 after 21 years of service. Alice has been a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church since 1950.
She is survived by her sons, Stanley L. Edge (Frances) of Taylors, SC and Brent I. Edge (Dianne) of Simpsonville, SC; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Hall of Cross Hill, SC and Pat Byars of Gastonia, NC; a brother, Kenneth J. Robbins of Greenwood, SC; and daughter in-law, Donna Edge of Reno, NV.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Larry Edge; and her brothers, Charles C. Robbins, Jr. and Joe C. Robbins.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 16th, 1:00-2:00PM at Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
Funeral services will follow at 2:00PM.
Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Making Way for the Future, P O Box 417, Moore, SC 29369.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 15, 2020