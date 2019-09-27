Home

Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Riverside Baptist Church
1178 Hogan Road
Forest City, NC
Alice R. Millwood


1963 - 2019
Alice R. Millwood Obituary
GAFFNEY, SC- Alice Rebecca Millwood, 56, widow of James William Millwood passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her home.
Born January 25, 1963 in Cherokee County, she was a daughter of the late James Wofford Potter Sr. and Mary Irene Potter.
Surviving is her son, Timothy Millwood and wife Tabitha of Chesnee; brother, James "Doug" Potter of Mooresboro, NC; sisters, Zoann Hall, Harris, NC., Doris Tavernia of Anderson, Lucy Yelton of Forest City, NC., Linda Gail Parker of PA.; grandchildren, Darrin Millwood of Gaffney, Carter Millwood of Chesnee.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, William Brandon Millwood and a brother Charlie Maglothin.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Riverside Baptist Church, 1178 Hogan Road Forest City NC. With Reverend Ted Blankenship officiating.
The family will be at the home of her son, 166 Burton Drive, Chesnee, SC.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
