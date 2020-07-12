1/1
Alison W. Efimetz
1963 - 2020
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Alison Wood Efimetz, 56, wife of Paul Henry Efimetz passed away Saturday July 11, 2020 at Regional Hospice Home.
Born December 21, 1963 in Edinburgh, Scotland she was the daughter of Mary Burnside Scott Salvona of Boiling Springs and the late David Lawrence. She was the former Youth Director for 15 years at Jesus Our Risen Savior Catholic Church and a member of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are daughters, Amanda Efimetz of Spartanburg, Nicole Efimetz of Boiling Springs; half-brothers, Paul Salvona of Peabody, MA. and Ian Salvona of Scotland.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church with Father David Whitman officiating.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
JUL
14
Rosary
07:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
JUL
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kandy Cannon
July 11, 2020
Allison was always nice and helpful to me and my family. We didnt spend a lot of time together but always friendly. She will be missed. We pray for all of her family.
Michaelle Weathers
Acquaintance
July 11, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tim DeVos
July 11, 2020
Alison I will miss our calls about the girls, the cats, your latest Christmas Tree Shop finds and of course Patriot day texts. Your friends are your family and your family are your friends. Thank you for being in my life and giving our family your wonderful spirit
ChaCha Chris
Family
July 11, 2020
Alison, may you rest in heavenly peace my beautiful friend, you will forever be in our hearts. ❤❤❤
Joyce Taylor
Friend
July 11, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christine Efimetz
July 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Marcus & Jade Harris(Dallas)
Jade Harris
Friend
July 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ali
Family
