BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Alison Wood Efimetz, 56, wife of Paul Henry Efimetz passed away Saturday July 11, 2020 at Regional Hospice Home.
Born December 21, 1963 in Edinburgh, Scotland she was the daughter of Mary Burnside Scott Salvona of Boiling Springs and the late David Lawrence. She was the former Youth Director for 15 years at Jesus Our Risen Savior Catholic Church and a member of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are daughters, Amanda Efimetz of Spartanburg, Nicole Efimetz of Boiling Springs; half-brothers, Paul Salvona of Peabody, MA. and Ian Salvona of Scotland.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church with Father David Whitman officiating.
The family is at the home.
