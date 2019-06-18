|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Alizé Wathano, 21, daughter of Anousong Wathano and Nome Homsombath, died Saturday, June 15, 2019.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brothers, Jefri Sixayaketh of Charlotte, NC and Ashton Wathano of Spartanburg, SC; a sister, Alexandra Mounmanivong of Colorado; maternal grandmother, Sisavanh Sixayaketh; and paternal grandparents, Patty Hongkham Wathano and Tom Sangob Wathano.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 21st, 6-8PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22nd, 2PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 18, 2019