Allan Edgar Opgenorth 88, beloved husband of Bette Bishop Opgenorth, passed away at his home in Inman, August 23, 2020. Allan was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin in 1932.

He Graduated from Sheboygan High School joined the Navy where he served during the Korea War. He received his BS in business from University of Wisconsin. He was of the Presbyterian Faith, a past Deacon. He was a Master Mason in Spartan Lodge #70, Spartanburg, SC, 33 Degree in Scottish Rite in Northern Masonic, also a Noble in Medinah Temple in Chicago.

In addition to his wife of 57 years he is survived by two sons; Don Allan Opgenorth (Tonya), Scott Allan Opgenorth (Gretchen), four grandchildren: Keith, Ryan, Eliza, and Ben, a brother Loren Opgenorth (Karen), and various nephews and nieces.

A service will be announced at a later date at the VA National Cemetery in Beaufort, SC.





