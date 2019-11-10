|
LANDRUM- Michael Allen Shehan, 70, passed away on November 8, 2019. He was the son of the late William "Bill" and Mary Brewster Shehan and husband of Linda Walker Shehan.
He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and was retired from CRG Metals. He served in the US Army.
He is survived by his wife Linda Shehan; daughter Michelle Williams and husband Heath; daughter in law Jennifer Shehan; five grandchildren Chelsea Williams, Christa Williams, Taylor Shehan, Kyra Ord and Summer Ord.
He was predceceased by a son Michael Wesley Shehan; three brothers Tom, Dickie and Joe Shehan; and a sister Susie Shehan Blackwell.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm at the church conducted by Rev. Lynn Stewart. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Landrum Rescue Squad, PO Box 434, Landrum, SC 29356.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 10, 2019