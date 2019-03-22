Home

E. L. Collins Funeral Home, LLC
3120 South Church Street Ext.
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 583-7782
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Allene McIntyre Obituary

Graveside Services for Ms. Allene McIntyre of Spartanburg will be held 12 noon, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Collins Cemetery, 3120 S. Church St. Ext., Spartanburg. Ms. McIntyre is survived by her daughter, Modestine Blackwell; granddaughter, Cordelia Hunter; great granddaughter, Jessica Hunter;sister, Lorraine Thompson; brother, Samuel Mansel Thompson, and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family is receiving friends at the home, 1504 Fernwood Glendale Rd. Apt N-2, Spartanburg.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
