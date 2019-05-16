|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- alline Wines Green, 93, of 8005 Valley Falls Road, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Alline was born in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, on April 17, 1926, a daughter of the late Loyd Wines and Bertha Smith Wines. She was the wife of Johnny Green. Mrs. Green was a retired seamstress from Dixie Shirt Company and a member of Valley Falls Baptist Church, where she was always a faithful worker, serving on several committees.
She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina, from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Home, conducted by, Rev. Gary Adkins.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
The family is at the home of her great-nephew, Rick Belcher, 8007 Valley Falls Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina, 29303.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 16, 2019