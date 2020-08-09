CHESNEE, SC- Allison Albee Ratterree passed away after a brief battle with cancer on August 7, 2020.
To honor her wishes there will be no services.
Allison, born in Los Angeles California, graduated from Boiling Springs High School in 1980. She received a Bachelor's degree in Science Education from USC-Spartanburg, a Master's in Education and a Masters in Information and Library Science from the University of South Carolina.
She taught seventh grade science at Boiling Springs Junior High/Middle School for many years and was the librarian at Lone Oak Elementary School until she retired. Upon retirement she worked part-time as a science educator for the Watershed Ecology Center. She had a love of the arts in all forms, taking tap dance and belly dance up until her illness, engaging in visual arts and crafts ranging from glass bead making and silversmithing to painting, quilting and art journaling. She also taught children's art camps through Chapman Cultural Center and Tryon Arts and Crafts, adult art journaling through Wofford Lifelong Learning and hula hoop fitness at Bela Dance Studios.
She had a true love of learning and teaching. Her philosophy can be summed up in her favorite saying: "Be Nice!"
Allison is survived by her husband John, mother Ellie Albee, brother, Bill Albee, and his fiancée Judy. She was preceded in death by her father Don Albee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Watershed Ecology Center USC-Upstate, 800 University Way, Spartanburg, SC 29303
